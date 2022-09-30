OnePlus 11R specifications leaked online: Here’s what to expect

Tipster Steve H. McFly (@OnLeaks) teamed up with MySmartPrice to leak the complete specifications of the alleged OnePlus 11R. According to the leaks surfaced online, the smartphone is likely to feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.
OnePlus, a Chinese smartphone brand could reportedly launch its OnePlus 11R in a couple of months. However, the company is yet to confirm the development of a successor to OnePlus 10R. Recently, the entire specifications of the alleged OnePlus 11R have been leaked online. This smartphone is expected to feature a 120Hz refresh rate display and could be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 16GB of RAM and a maximum storage of 256GB of storage.
Tipster Steve H. McFly (@OnLeaks) teamed up with MySmartPrice to leak the complete specifications of the alleged OnePlus 11R. According to the leaks surfaced online, the smartphone is likely to feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The upcoming smartphone from OnePlus is likely to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, coupled with up to 16GB RAM.
As per the leaks, the OnePlus 11R is believed to be offered in two RAM- 8GB, 16GB and two storage- 128GB, 256GB options. For optics, the smartphone is tipped to carry a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50MP primary camera, 8MP ultra wide angle sensor and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies, it can house a 16MP sensor at the front.
Moreover, the device is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC charging speed in the upcoming OnePlus 11R.
To recall, the OnePlus 10R comes with a 6.7-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hx dynamic refresh rate and a 2.5 curved Corning Goriila Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, the phone gets the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The OnePlus 10R runs on OxygenOS 12.1 based on the Android 12 operating system.
The phone is coupled with 3D Passive Cooling Technology, there is a HyperBoost Gaming Engine and a General Performance Adapter (GPA) Frame Stabilizer which is touted to offer a smooth gaming performance.
To perform camera duties, OnePlus 10R comes with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50 MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor. It also has an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and 2MP macro shooter. For selfies, it has a 16MP camera. The smartphone packs up to 256GH of UFS 3.1 storage.
