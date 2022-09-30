OnePlus 11R specifications leaked online: Here’s what to expect

OnePlus, a Chinese smartphone brand could reportedly launch its OnePlus 11R in a couple of months. However, the company is yet to confirm the development of a successor to OnePlus 10R. Recently, the entire specifications of the alleged OnePlus 11R have been leaked online. This smartphone is expected to feature a 120Hz refresh rate display and could be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 16GB of RAM and a maximum storage of 256GB of storage.

