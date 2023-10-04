OnePlus 11R to receive huge discount during Amazon, Flipkart sale; new solar red colour to be launched
OnePlus 11R will be available at a price of ₹34,999 for the 16GB RAM/256 storage variant during the Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion sale starting from October 8.
Midrange smartphone OnePlus 11R is receiving a sizable discount from its initial launch prize of ₹44,999 for the 16GB RAM/256 GB storage variant, this version will be available at a price of ₹ ₹34,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.
