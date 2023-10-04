OnePlus 11R will be available at a price of ₹34,999 for the 16GB RAM/256 storage variant during the Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion sale starting from October 8.

Midrange smartphone OnePlus 11R is receiving a sizable discount from its initial launch prize of ₹44,999 for the 16GB RAM/256 GB storage variant, this version will be available at a price of ₹ ₹34,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Similarly, Amazon has also announced that the 16GB/256 GB variant of the OnePlus 11R will be available for ₹34,999 during the company's Great Indian Festival. The smartphone will be priced at ₹39,999 during the festive sale and users can bring the price further down by ₹3,000 with a coupon and another ₹2,000 using the SBI Credit Card.

New OnePlus Solar Red color variant to be launched: The new solar red color variant of the OnePlus 11R will be launched in India on October 7 with 16GB RAM and 512 GB of storage. The RAM improvement in the OnePlus 11R is expected to make the phone 6 percent faster form the normal variant. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

OnePlus 11R features: OnePlus 11R 5G smartphone was announced in February this year. It comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display with 2772 X 1240 pixels, offering 1450 nits of peak brightness and has a refresh rate of 120Hz. OnePlus 11R 5G features curved edges and a punch-hole cutout at the front.

The handset comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The handset runs on Oxygen OS 13 based on Android 13 operating system.

OnePlus 11R 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It offers 100-watt SuperVOOC S fast charging support and comes with an adapter inside the box. The device is claimed to juice up from 1-100% in 25 minutes. For optics, the smartphone has a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary camera on the rear. It is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide camera with 120° field of view and a 2MP macro sensor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For selfies, the device boasts of a 16MP camera at the front. 5G, GPS, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 are some of the connectivity features available on OnePlus 11R 5G . The smartphone is 8.7mm thick and weighs 204 grams.

