OnePlus 12 available for under ₹60,000 ahead of Amazon Prime Day sale. Here's how you can grab the deal
OnePlus 12 is priced at ₹64,999 and ₹69,999 in India but a new offer on Amazon provides a ₹7,000 discount for ICICI Bank credit card users, bringing the effective prices down to ₹57,999 and ₹69,998 respectively.
OnePlus launched its flagship OnePlus 12 smartphone earlier this year, and almost 6 months after its launch, the phone remains one of the best premium devices on the market. But ahead of Amazon's annual Prime Day extravaganza, the OnePlus 12 is available for under ₹60,000 under a new offer.o