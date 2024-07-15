OnePlus 12 is priced at ₹ 64,999 and ₹ 69,999 in India but a new offer on Amazon provides a ₹ 7,000 discount for ICICI Bank credit card users, bringing the effective prices down to ₹ 57,999 and ₹ 69,998 respectively.

OnePlus launched its flagship OnePlus 12 smartphone earlier this year, and almost 6 months after its launch, the phone remains one of the best premium devices on the market. But ahead of Amazon's annual Prime Day extravaganza, the OnePlus 12 is available for under ₹60,000 under a new offer.o {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

OnePlus 12 available for under ₹ 60,000 in India: To begin with, the OnePlus 12 hasn't received any new discounts or price cuts, and is still listed at ₹64,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant and ₹69,999 for the 512GB storage variant. Instead, Amazon is offering a ₹7,000 discount on payment using ICICI Bank credit cards, bringing the effective price of the two devices down to ₹57,999 and ₹62,998, respectively.

OnePlus 12 specs: The OnePlus 12 sports a 6.82 inch 2K ProXDR with a resolution of 3168*1440, 510 ppi (Pixels per inch) and support for LTPO technology which can automatically adjust the refresh rate form 1Hz to 120Hz depending on the type of content being displayed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC paired with the Adreno 750 GPU for managing all the graphics-intensive tasks. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC on OnePlus 12 is supported by the proprietary Trinity Engine platform which is touted to provide a faster and smoother experience during intensive gaming sessions, switching between different applications and multi-tasking.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus 12 features a triple camera setup to the back with a 50MP primary camera with Sony IMX581 lens and support for both OIS and EIS, a 64MP OmniVision OV64B telephoto sensor (OIS + EIS support) with up to 6X in-sensor zoom and up to 120x digital zoom and a 48MP Sony IMX581 ultra-wide sensor with 114° Field of View and support for EIS. For all the selfie and video call-related requirements, the OnePlus 12 features a 32MP front-facing camera with support for EIS.

The OnePlus flagship houses a 5,400 mAh battery which can be fast charged via 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging. The smartphone is touted to go from 0 to 100 in just 26 minutes using a 100W SUPERVOOC wired charger. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

