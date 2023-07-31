OnePlus 12 camera details tipped online. All you need to know

OnePlus 12 camera details tipped online. All you need to know2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 03:23 PM IST
Digital Chat Station, a well-known tipster, has recently leaked the camera specifications of the OnePlus 12 on Weibo. According to the leak, the upcoming smartphone will feature a Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera system.
OnePlus 12 is likely to debut in 2024 in January. Recently, the camera specifications of the smartphone have been tipped. Leak reveals a Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX9xx primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP OmniVision periscope lens. The phone is rumored to run Android 14 on OxygenOS 14, feature a 6.7-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 16GB RAM, and 256GB storage.
