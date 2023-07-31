OnePlus 12 camera details tipped online. All you need to know

OnePlus 12 is likely to debut in 2024 in January. Recently, the camera specifications of the smartphone have been tipped. Leak reveals a Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX9xx primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP OmniVision periscope lens. The phone is rumored to run Android 14 on OxygenOS 14, feature a 6.7-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 16GB RAM, and 256GB storage.

Digital Chat Station, a well-known tipster, has recently leaked the camera specifications of the OnePlus 12 on Weibo. According to the leak, the upcoming smartphone will feature a Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera system. This setup is expected to include a 50 MP Sony IMX9xx 1/1.4-inch primary camera, accompanied by a 50-MP ultra-wide lens and a 64 MP OmniVision OV64B periscope lenswith 3x optical zoom.

Based on the leaked specifications, the camera configuration of the OnePlus 12 seems to offer a slight improvement compared to the OnePlus 11 5G. The OnePlus 11 5G features a triple rear camera system, which consists of a 50-megapixel 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX890 sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 48-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with a 0.5-inch Sony IMX581 sensor, and a 32-megapixel telephoto camera with a 1/2.74-inch Sony IMX709 sensor.

The OnePlus 12 has been a subject of rumors for quite some time, and recent leaks have provided some insights into its specifications. According to the leaks, the phone is rumored to run on Android 14 with OxygenOS 14 on top. It might sport a 6.7-inch fluid LTPO AMOLED display with a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the OnePlus 12 could be Qualcomm's unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The phone is said to offer 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Another rumor about the OnePlus 12 suggested that it will come with a 32-megapixel front camera housed in a hole punch cutout on the display for selfies. It is also expected to come with an alert slider and an in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication. The phone is said to feature a 5,400mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.