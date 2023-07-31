OnePlus 12 camera details tipped online. All you need to know

The OnePlus 12 has been a subject of rumors for quite some time, and recent leaks have provided some insights into its specifications. According to the leaks, the phone is rumored to run on Android 14 with OxygenOS 14 on top. It might sport a 6.7-inch fluid LTPO AMOLED display with a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the OnePlus 12 could be Qualcomm's unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The phone is said to offer 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage.