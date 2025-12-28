OnePlus 12 gets a sweet deal ahead of New Year, available for under ₹50,000: Should you buy?

OnePlus 12, the Chinese tech giant’s 2024 flagship device, is getting a steep price cut ahead of the New Year. The device is currently available for under ₹50,000 on Amazon, which makes it a compelling option for users who are looking to get a premium experience from their phone without breaking the bank.

OnePlus 12 discounted price

OnePlus 12 price cut in India: OnePlus 12 launched in India in January last year at a price of ₹64,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage model. However, the same model is currently listed on Amazon at a price of ₹47,990.

Moreover, users can also get an additional ₹2,399 cashback when making the payment using an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. This takes the effective price of the device to ₹45,591.

OnePlus 12 specifications: The OnePlus 12 features a massive 6.82-inch Quad HD+ curved LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz variable refresh rate and a resolution of 3168×1440 pixels. The panel boasts an impressive peak brightness of 4,500 nits and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor paired with the Adreno 750 GPU. It comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The device runs on Android 14 with OxygenOS 14 on top. However, the good news is that it is already eligible for the Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 update, and there are two more years of OS updates to come in the future, along with three years of security patches.

As for optics, the OnePlus 12 sports a triple rear camera setup with Hasselblad partnership, something that is now missing from the OnePlus 15. It comprises a 50MP primary camera with a Sony LYT-808 sensor and OIS, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 64MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and up to 120x digital zoom. For selfies, there is a 32MP front-facing shooter.

The device packs a 5,400mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC fast charging and 50W wireless charging. The OnePlus 12 also comes with support for Dolby Atmos, NFC, and an infrared sensor.

Should you buy OnePlus 12 in 2025? As far as Android flagships go, the OnePlus 12 is no longer the cutting-edge device it used to be in 2024. However, its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, triple camera setup, LTPO AMOLED display, and wireless charging capabilities make it a uniquely positioned device in the sub- ₹50,000 segment.