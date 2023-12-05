OnePlus 12 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC launched in China. Check full specs, expected India pricing and more
OnePlus 12 with Snapdragon Gen 3 SoC has been officially launched in China and the smartphone could also soon make its way in India and other global markets.
OnePlus has finally launched its flagship OnePlus 12 series, which the brand hopes will give most premium phones a run for their money. The smartphone is currently limited to China, but the global launch is expected in early January.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message