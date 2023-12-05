OnePlus has finally launched its flagship OnePlus 12 series, which the brand hopes will give most premium phones a run for their money. The smartphone is currently limited to China, but the global launch is expected in early January. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The OnePlus 12 comes with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage options. The latest flagship from OnePlus is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and also features a Vapor Chamber cooling system that can cover an area of 38,547 mm², reported Gizmochina.

The OnePlus 12 sports a 6.82-inch QHD+ 2K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus 12 boasts an LTPO display, which means that it can adjust from 1-120 Hz depending on the task at hand. The OnePlus 12 will also distinguish itself from all other flagships with a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, the highest on any smartphone to date. The display on the OnePlus flagship smartphone also comes with support for Dolby Vision, 10-bit colour depth, ProXDR, 2160Hz PWM dimming and is said to be the only Chinese display to receive the prestigious DisplayMate A+ certification, according to 91Mobiles.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus 12 comes with a triple camera setup on the back with a 50MP primary sensor with Sony LYT-808 with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS), which was previously seen on the OnePlus Open, a 64MP telephoto lens with support for 3x optical zoom and a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The premium phone has a 32MP front-facing shooter to handle all your selfie and video calling needs.

OnePlus 12 expected India price: OnePlus 12 is launched at a starting price of 4,299 Yuan (roughly around ₹50,600), going all the way up to 5,799 Yuan ( roughly around ₹68,400) for the top model.

The China pricing means that the OnePlus 12 could theoretically start from ₹50,000 mark in India while going all the way up to ₹69,999.

Will OnePlus 12 be launched in India? OnePlus has officially confirmed that the OnePlus 12 will launch in the global market, along with other products from the company. In a statement to Android Police, OnePlus said, “The OnePlus 12 is planned to be released along with other products in the global market in early 2024."

While the Chinese smartphone maker hasn't revealed the exact release date, many media reports have claimed that the smartphone could be launched on January 23, 2024.

