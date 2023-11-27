OnePlus 12 look revealed: Check expected features, color options, launch date and more
OnePlus has officially revealed the look of its latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 12, in a post on Chinese social media site Weibo. The official teaser video reveals that the OnePlus 12 will continue the green colour scheme that was popularised by the OnePlus 11, and will also feature a similar camera bump on the back.