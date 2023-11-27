OnePlus has officially revealed the look of its latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 12 , in a post on Chinese social media site Weibo. The official teaser video reveals that the OnePlus 12 will continue the green colour scheme that was popularised by the OnePlus 11 , and will also feature a similar camera bump on the back.

If rumours are to be believed, the OnePlus 12 could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and also feature a new X-axis motor to improve the phone's gaming performance.

According to the teaser video released by OnePlus, the company's latest flagship will be available in three colour options: Pale Green, Rock Black and White colour variants.

The OnePlus 12 will launch in China on December 5 - just one day after OnePlus' 10th anniversary on December 4- and is expected to go on sale globally sometime in January next year.

According to leaks, the OnePlus 12 is rumoured to feature a triple rear camera setup. The configuration is expected to include a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 sensor with OIS support, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide Sony IMX581 sensor and a 64-megapixel 3x telephoto zoom lens with OIS.

OnePlus China president Li Jie had previously confirmed on Weibo that the OnePlus 12 would feature the company's first 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, although exact sensor details have yet to be revealed.

However, previous leaks suggest that the periscope zoom camera could use an OmniVision OV64B sensor and offer a 3x optical zoom.

OnePlus 11 features:

OnePlus 11 was launched at the company's Cloud 11 event in February this year with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC at a price of ₹ 56,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The OnePlus 11 features a 6.7-inch LTPO 3.0 AMOLED display with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz and is also equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 100W SuperVOOC fast charging.

