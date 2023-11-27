OnePlus has officially revealed the look of its latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 12, in a post on Chinese social media site Weibo. The official teaser video reveals that the OnePlus 12 will continue the green colour scheme that was popularised by the OnePlus 11, and will also feature a similar camera bump on the back. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

OnePlus 12 expected features: Expected features If rumours are to be believed, the OnePlus 12 could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and also feature a new X-axis motor to improve the phone's gaming performance.

According to the teaser video released by OnePlus, the company's latest flagship will be available in three colour options: Pale Green, Rock Black and White colour variants.

The OnePlus 12 will launch in China on December 5 - just one day after OnePlus' 10th anniversary on December 4- and is expected to go on sale globally sometime in January next year.

According to leaks, the OnePlus 12 is rumoured to feature a triple rear camera setup. The configuration is expected to include a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 sensor with OIS support, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide Sony IMX581 sensor and a 64-megapixel 3x telephoto zoom lens with OIS.

OnePlus China president Li Jie had previously confirmed on Weibo that the OnePlus 12 would feature the company's first 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, although exact sensor details have yet to be revealed.

However, previous leaks suggest that the periscope zoom camera could use an OmniVision OV64B sensor and offer a 3x optical zoom.

OnePlus 11 features: OnePlus 11 was launched at the company's Cloud 11 event in February this year with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC at a price of ₹ 56,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The OnePlus 11 features a 6.7-inch LTPO 3.0 AMOLED display with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz and is also equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 100W SuperVOOC fast charging.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

