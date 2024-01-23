OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R launch in India: When, where and how to watch LIVESTREAM
OnePlus will live-stream the launch event of the OnePlus 12 series on YouTube and other social media platforms. The OnePlus 12 is expected to have a starting price of Rs. 64,999, while the OnePlus 12R could be priced around Rs. 40,000.
In a much-anticipated event, OnePlus is gearing up to launch its flagship OnePlus 12 series in India, alongside the OnePlus 12R. The Chinese smartphone company had earlier revealed the specifications of these devices during their official unveiling in China. The OnePlus 12, touted as the company's flagship device, is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, paired with an impressive 16GB of RAM. On the other hand, the OnePlus 12R is likely to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.