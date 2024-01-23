In a much-anticipated event, OnePlus is gearing up to launch its flagship OnePlus 12 series in India, alongside the OnePlus 12R. The Chinese smartphone company had earlier revealed the specifications of these devices during their official unveiling in China. The OnePlus 12, touted as the company's flagship device, is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, paired with an impressive 16GB of RAM. On the other hand, the OnePlus 12R is likely to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

OnePlus 12 Launch Event Livestream For enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the launch, OnePlus will be live-streaming the event on YouTube, starting at 7:30 PM. The live stream will also be available across all OnePlus social media handles. For those keen on catching the event live, the YouTube link is here.

OnePlus 12 5G: Expected Price and Specifications A recent leak by tipster Abhishek Yadav on X has provided pricing insights just a day before the official launch. According to the leak, the base variant of the OnePlus 12 with 12GB of RAM is expected to be priced at Rs. 64,999, while the 16GB RAM model will come with a slightly higher price tag of Rs. 69,999. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The OnePlus 12, initially launched in China in December of the previous year, boasts impressive features, including a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and a robust 5,400mAh battery supporting 100W wired SuperVOOC charging. These specifications indicate a device geared towards high performance and extended usage. The 6.82-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support promises vivid visuals with a resolution of 1440 x 3168 pixels.

OnePlus 12R: Expected Price and Specs The OnePlus 12R is expected to provide tough competition in the premium mid-range segment. With configurations of up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage, it could be priced around Rs. 40,000 in the Indian market. Believed to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 3, recently launched in China, the 12R will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, based on a 4nm process, and equipped with an Adreno 740 GPU.

The device might sport a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a resolution of 2780 x 1264 pixels and support for a 120Hz refresh rate. The triple camera setup on the back is expected to include a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, a 16MP front-facing camera is anticipated. With a 5500mAh battery and support for 100W SuperVOOC fast charging via USB Type-C, the OnePlus 12R promises enduring performance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

OnePlus Buds 3 Launch Confirmed In addition to the smartphones, OnePlus has confirmed the launch of its OnePlus Buds 3 TWS in India, Europe, and North America on January 23. The wireless earbuds boast a 10.4mm composite diaphragm driver, offering up to 44 hours of battery life. With an IP55 rating, LHDC 5.0 audio support, and Bluetooth 5.3 compatibility, the OnePlus Buds 3 promise a premium audio experience. The Buds 3 will be available in two colors, Splendid Blue and Metallic Gray, featuring a metallic coating and matte finish.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!