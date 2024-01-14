OnePlus has already confirmed that its flagship OnePlus 12 series will make its way to India and global markets on January 23. However, ahead of the launch of the much-anticipated smartphones, a new leak has shed some light on the pricing of the OnePlus 12. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a post by tipster Ishan Agarwal on X (formerly Twitter), citing an Amazon listing, the OnePlus 12 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant could be priced at ₹69,999.

Interestingly, an earlier leak from tipster Yogesh Brar claimed that the OnePlus 12 could cost between ₹58,000 and ₹60,000 in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

OnePlus 12 specifications: The OnePlus 12 series was launched in China last month, giving an indication of the specifications of the smartphone that will be making its way to the global markets.

The China variant of the OnePlus 12 features an impressive 6.82-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and HDR10+ support. The resolution stands at a sharp 1440 x 3168 pixels, providing a pixel density of 557 pixels per inch. Ensuring durability against scratches and drops, the display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

In terms of internal specifications, it runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, utilizing an advanced 5nm process. The CPU incorporates a Kryo 780 architecture, featuring a Prime core with a clock speed of 3.2GHz, three Gold cores running at 2.7GHz, and four Silver cores operating at 2.0GHz. Complementing this is the Adreno 730 GPU, ensuring smooth graphics performance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For memory configurations, users can choose from 12GB, 16GB, or 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM, coupled with 256GB or 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage, offering ample space and rapid data access.

Speaking of the optics, the rear configuration stands out with a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultrawide sensor, and a 64MP telephoto sensor facilitating 2x optical zoom. For detailed selfies, the front-facing 32MP camera excels.

Powered by a robust 5400mAh battery with a dual-cell setup, it boasts rapid 100W SuperVOOC charging, reaching from 0 to 100 percent in only 25 minutes. Furthermore, it includes support for reverse wireless charging. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

