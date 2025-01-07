OnePlus will launch its OnePlus 13 series in India and other global markets today. However, ahead of the launch of new smartphones, there is a new discount on last year's OnePlus 12 lineup.

OnePlus 12 discount in India: OnePlus 12 is listed a a price of ₹66,900 for the 12GB RAM/512GB storage variant on Amazon, which is down from the original launch price of ₹69,999.

The OnePlus flagship can be bought at an even cheaper price on Flipkart with the 12GB RAM/256GB RAM variant selling for ₹52,917. However, given that Flipkart isn't the authorized the seller for OnePlus smartphones in India, the warranty situation on these devices could be a little complicated.

OnePlus 12 specifications: OnePlus 12 sports a 6.82 inch 2K ProXDR with a resolution of 3168*1440, 510 ppi (Pixels per inch) and support for LTPO technology which can automatically adjust the refresh rate form 1Hz to 120Hz depending on the type of content being displayed.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC paired with the Adreno 750 GPU for managing all the graphics-intensive tasks. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC on OnePlus 12 is supported by the proprietary Trinity Engine platform which is touted to provide a faster and smoother experience during intensive gaming sessions, switching between different applications and multi-tasking.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus 12 features a triple camera setup to the back with a 50MP primary camera with Sony IMX581 lens and support for both OIS and EIS, a 64MP OmniVision OV64B telephoto sensor (OIS + EIS support) with up to 6X in-sensor zoom and up to 120x digital zoom and a 48MP Sony IMX581 ultra-wide sensor with 114° Field of View and support for EIS. For all the selfie and video call-related requirements, the OnePlus 12 features a 32MP front-facing camera with support for EIS.

The OnePlus flagship houses a 5,400 mAh battery which can be fast charged via 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging. The smartphone is touted to go from 0 to 100 in just 26 minutes using a 100W SUPERVOOC wired charger.