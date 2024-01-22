In a highly anticipated 'Smooth Beyond Belief' event scheduled for January 23, OnePlus is set to officially unveil its flagship OnePlus 12 series in India, alongside the OnePlus 12R.

A recent leak by prominent tipster Abhishek Yadav on X has provided insights into the pricing details of the OnePlus 12 just a day before its formal launch. According to the leak, the base variant with 12GB RAM is expected to be priced at Rs. 64,999, while the 16GB RAM model will come with a price tag of Rs. 69,999. Both variants are rumored to hit the Indian market for sale starting January 30. The leak aligns with earlier speculations, building anticipation for the imminent release. The OnePlus 12, initially launched in China in December of the previous year, boasts impressive features. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, the flagship device packs a punch with a 5,400mAh battery supporting 100W wired SuperVOOC charging. The specifications hint at a device geared towards high performance and extended usage. The OnePlus 12 series, having already made its debut in China, also hints at a glimpse into the specifications that global markets can expect. The Chinese variant features a 6.82-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. With a resolution of 1440 x 3168 pixels, the display is expected to offer vivid visuals.

Under the hood, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor powers the device, utilizing a 5nm process for enhanced efficiency. The processor incorporates a Kryo 780 architecture and users can choose from various memory configurations, ranging from 12GB to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM coupled with 256GB or 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The camera setup on the OnePlus 12 features a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultrawide sensor, and a 64MP telephoto sensor enabling 2x optical zoom. It features a 32MP front camera sensor for selfies.

In addition to the flagship smartphones, OnePlus has confirmed the launch of its OnePlus Buds 3 TWS in India, Europe, and North America on January 23. The wireless earbuds boast a 10.4mm composite diaphragm driver, offering up to 44 hours of battery life. With an IP55 rating, LHDC 5.0 audio support, and Bluetooth 5.3 compatibility, the OnePlus Buds 3 promise a premium audio experience.

The Buds 3 will be available in two colors, Splendid Blue and Metallic Gray, featuring a metallic coating and matte finish.

