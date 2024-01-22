OnePlus 12 series launch: Expected price, specs leaks and everything we know so far
The OnePlus 12 series, set to launch in India on January 23, is rumored to have a base variant priced at Rs. 64,999 and a 16GB RAM model priced at Rs. 69,999. The leak aligns with earlier speculations and builds anticipation for the upcoming release.
In a highly anticipated 'Smooth Beyond Belief' event scheduled for January 23, OnePlus is set to officially unveil its flagship OnePlus 12 series in India, alongside the OnePlus 12R.
Under the hood, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor powers the device, utilizing a 5nm process for enhanced efficiency. The processor incorporates a Kryo 780 architecture and users can choose from various memory configurations, ranging from 12GB to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM coupled with 256GB or 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.
The camera setup on the OnePlus 12 features a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultrawide sensor, and a 64MP telephoto sensor enabling 2x optical zoom. It features a 32MP front camera sensor for selfies.
In addition to the flagship smartphones, OnePlus has confirmed the launch of its OnePlus Buds 3 TWS in India, Europe, and North America on January 23. The wireless earbuds boast a 10.4mm composite diaphragm driver, offering up to 44 hours of battery life. With an IP55 rating, LHDC 5.0 audio support, and Bluetooth 5.3 compatibility, the OnePlus Buds 3 promise a premium audio experience.
The Buds 3 will be available in two colors, Splendid Blue and Metallic Gray, featuring a metallic coating and matte finish.
