OnePlus 12 Series Launch Live Updates: Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus is all set to launch its OnePlus 12 series in India at the 'Smooth Beyond Belief' event starting from 7:30 pm onwards. The company has already confirmed that its flagship OnePlus 12, mid-range flagship OnePlus 12R and the OnePlus Buds 3 TWS will debut in India during the event.
The OnePlus 12 is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset and could have a price around ₹70,000. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 12R could be powered by the Snapdrgon 8 Gen 2 SoC and come with up to 16GB of RAM with a pricing of around ₹40,000.
The OnePlus 12 with its impressive features was first launched in China at event in December last year. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 12R is widely believed to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 3 which was launched earlier this month.
Meanwhile, the OnePlus Buds 3 are expected to feature a 10.4mm composite diaphragm driver and come with up to 44 hours of battery life. The OnePlus TWS may get IP55 support and come with support for LHDC 5.0 audio and Bluetooth 5.3.
The Buds 3 are expected to be available in two colours: Splendid Blue and Metallic Gray, and feature a metallic coating and matte finish, while having a lightweight form factor, weighing only around 4.8g each.
OnePlus 12 Series Launch live: OnePlus Buds 3 launch confirmed
OnePlus has confirmed the launch of its OnePlus Buds 3 TWS in India, Europe, and North America on January 23. The wireless earbuds could boast a 10.4mm composite diaphragm driver and expected to offer up to 44 hours of battery life. With an IP55 rating, LHDC 5.0 audio support, and Bluetooth 5.3 compatibility, the OnePlus Buds 3 are likely to promise a premium audio experience. The Buds 3 will be available in two colors, Splendid Blue and Metallic Gray, featuring a metallic coating and matte finish.
OnePlus 12 Series Launch live: OnePlus 12R expected price
The OnePlus 12R is expected to provide tough competition in the premium mid-range segment. With configurations of up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage, it could be priced around Rs. 40,000 in the Indian market.
OnePlus 12 Series Launch live: OnePlus 12R expected specs
Believed to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 3, recently launched in China, the 12R is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, based on a 4nm process, and equipped with an Adreno 740 GPU.
The device might sport a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a resolution of 2780 x 1264 pixels and support for a 120Hz refresh rate. The triple camera setup on the back is expected to include a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, a 16MP front-facing camera is anticipated. With a 5500mAh battery and support for 100W SuperVOOC fast charging via USB Type-C, the OnePlus 12R promises enduring performance.
OnePlus 12 Series Launch live: OnePlus 12 expected price
OnePlus 12 Series Launch live: According to a recent post by tipster Ishan Agarwal on X (formerly Twitter), citing an Amazon listing, the OnePlus 12 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant could be priced at ₹69,999. Interestingly, an earlier leak from tipster Yogesh Brar claimed that the OnePlus 12 could cost between ₹58,000 and ₹60,000 in India.
OnePlus 12 Series Launch live: OnePlus 12 expected display specs
OnePlus 12 Series Launch live: The OnePlus 12 series, having already made its debut in China, also hints at a glimpse into the specifications that global markets can expect. The Chinese variant features a 6.82-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. With a resolution of 1440 x 3168 pixels, the display is expected to offer vivid visuals.
