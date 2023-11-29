OnePlus 12 set to debut in China on December 5: Here's what we know so far
The OnePlus 12 will be officially launched in China on December 5 and will feature a 2K resolution display with a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, a Sony IMX581 ultra wide-angle camera, up to 24GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage.
The OnePlus 12 is set to be officially launched in China on December 5, and ahead of the event, the Chinese tech has revealed key specifications through multiple teasers. The upcoming device will feature a 2K resolution display with a peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits.