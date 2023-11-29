OnePlus 12 set to debut in China on December 5: Here's what we know so far

The OnePlus 12 is set to be officially launched in China on December 5, and ahead of the event, the Chinese tech has revealed key specifications through multiple teasers. The upcoming device will feature a 2K resolution display with a peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits.

Additionally, it will include a Sony IMX581 ultra wide-angle camera. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, the OnePlus 12 will offer configurations of up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage, reported Gadgets 360. The smartphone is expected to run on ColorOS 14 based on Android 14.

OnePlus has recently released teasers on Weibo, unveiling key details about the OnePlus 12's display. The ProXDR display is touted to achieve an impressive peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits, surpassing the approximately 2,600 nits of peak brightness found in current flagship smartphones.

Moreover, the OnePlus 12 is reported to feature the world's inaugural 2K oriental screen. The ProXDR display, in addition, holds an A+ certification from DisplayMate. Additionally, the phone has received confirmation to come equipped with a substantial memory configuration, offering up to 24GB of RAM and a capacious storage option of up to 1TB.

`Reportedly, the brand has officially disclosed the camera sensors designated for the OnePlus 12, emphasizing their flagship-level capabilities. The upcoming smartphone will feature a Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera arrangement, including a 48-megapixel Sony IMX581 ultra-wide-angle camera and a 64-megapixel Sony LYT-808 telephoto camera, offering 3x optical zoom support.

It is worth noting that the OnePlus 11 also incorporates a 48-megapixel ultrawide Sony IMX581 camera with autofocus.

The OnePlus 12 is scheduled to make its debut in China on December 5 at 2:30 pm local time (12:00 pm IST), following the company's 10th-anniversary celebrations on December 4. Currently open for pre-reservations in China through the official online store and JD.com, the handset will be offered in Pale Green, Rock Black, and White color options (translated from Chinese).

Powering the OnePlus 12 is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, equipped with a new generation X-axis motor designed for gaming enthusiasts. The smartphone is hinted to operate on ColorOS 14, based on Android 14.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.