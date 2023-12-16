The India release date for the OnePlus 12 has been officially announced by OnePlus, set for January 23. The smartphone had previously been introduced in China, thus disclosing its specifications. In addition to the OnePlus 12, the company is anticipated to introduce the OnePlus, a more affordable variant of the phone, reported India Today.

According to OnePlus, the OnePlus 12 is scheduled to be revealed in India on January 23 at 7:30 PM. Additionally, the company has also stated that the simultaneous launch of the OnePlus 12R with the OnePlus 12, added the publication.

With a refresh rate of 120Hz and HDR10+ support, the OnePlus 12 features an impressive 6.82-inch display utilizing Fluid AMOLED technology. The resolution stands at a sharp 1440 x 3168 pixels, providing a pixel density of 557 pixels per inch. Ensuring durability against scratches and drops, the display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

In terms of internal specifications, it runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, utilizing an advanced 5nm process. The CPU incorporates a Kryo 780 architecture, featuring a Prime core with a clock speed of 3.2GHz, three Gold cores running at 2.7GHz, and four Silver cores operating at 2.0GHz. Complementing this is the Adreno 730 GPU, ensuring smooth graphics performance.

For memory configurations, users can choose from 12GB, 16GB, or 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM, coupled with 256GB or 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage, offering ample space and rapid data access.

Speaking of the optics, the rear configuration stands out with a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultrawide sensor, and a 64MP telephoto sensor facilitating 2x optical zoom. For detailed selfies, the front-facing 32MP camera excels.

Powered by a robust 5400mAh battery with a dual-cell setup, it boasts rapid 100W SuperVOOC charging, reaching from 0 to 100 percent in only 25 minutes. Furthermore, it includes support for reverse wireless charging.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!