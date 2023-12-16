OnePlus 12 set to debut in India on Jan 23, 2024: Everything we know so far
The OnePlus 12 is scheduled to be revealed in India on January 23 at 7:30 PM, according to OnePlus. The company is also expected to launch the OnePlus 12R simultaneously.
The India release date for the OnePlus 12 has been officially announced by OnePlus, set for January 23. The smartphone had previously been introduced in China, thus disclosing its specifications. In addition to the OnePlus 12, the company is anticipated to introduce the OnePlus, a more affordable variant of the phone, reported India Today.