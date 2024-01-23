OnePlus has launched its flagship OnePlus 12 smartphone in India powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The smartphone comes shortly after the launch of another Android flagship device in the form of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series which was unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event.

OnePlus 12 specifications:

The OnePlus 12 sports a 6.82 inch 2K ProXDR with a resolution of 3168*1440, 510 ppi (Pixels per inch) and support for LTPO technology which can automatically adjust the refresh rate form 1Hz to 120Hz depending on the type of content being displayed. The OnePlus 12 is also being touted as having the brightest display ever seen on a smartphone with a peak brightness of 4500 nits.

The new OnePlus device comes with a punch-hole style notch on the front which houses the selfie camera. The front glass on the phone is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection and Corning Glass 5 on the back.

As mentioned earlier, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC paired with the Adreno 750 GPU for managing all the graphics-intensive tasks. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC on OnePlus 12 is supported by the proprietary Trinity Engine platform which is touted to provide a faster and smoother experience during intensive gaming sessions, switching between different applications and multi-tasking.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus 12 features a triple camera setup to the back with a 50MP primary camera with Sony IMX581 lens and support for both OIS and EIS, a 64MP OmniVision OV64B telephoto sensor (OIS + EIS support) with up to 6X in-sensor zoom and up to 120x digital zoom and a 48MP Sony IMX581 ultra-wide sensor with 114° Field of View and support for EIS. For all the selfie and video call-related requirements, the OnePlus 12 features a 32MP front-facing camera with support for EIS.

The OnePlus flagship houses a 5,400 mAh battery which can be fast charged via 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging. The smartphone is touted to go from 0 to 100 in just 26 minutes using a 100W SUPERVOOC wired charger.

OnePlus 12 Price:

The OnePlus is priced at ₹64,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant and ₹69,999 for the 16GB RAM/512GB storage variant.

