OnePlus 12 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC launched in India. Price, specs, bank offers and more
OnePlus has launched its flagship OnePlus 12 smartphone in India powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The OnePlus 12 features a 6.82-inch 2K ProXDR display with LTPO technology and a peak brightness of 4500 nits.
OnePlus has launched its flagship OnePlus 12 smartphone in India powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The smartphone comes shortly after the launch of another Android flagship device in the form of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series which was unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event.