According to a recent report, the OnePlus 12R 5G is anticipated to be launched in China in January of the following year. This upcoming model is expected to succeed the OnePlus 11R, which was released in February and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 5G SoC, featuring a 5,000mAh battery and supporting 100W SuperVOOC S flash fast charging.

OnePlus 12R 5G: Leaked specifications

As per a report from MySmartPrice, design renders of the alleged OnePlus 12R 5G have been revealed through tipster Onleaks in a series of images. The phone is showcased in a white color variant and boasts a slightly curved display similar to its predecessor. The device flaunts slim side bezels and a slightly thicker chin, though it still appears slimmer compared to other models in its segment. At the top of the display, there is a centrally aligned hole-punch cutout to accommodate the selfie camera.

Continuing the design language from the OnePlus 11R, the recently leaked design renders of the OnePlus 12R reveal a circular module on the upper left corner of the back panel housing the triple rear camera units and an LED flash unit. On the right edge of the handset, there is the alert slider and a power button, while the left side features the volume rocker.

Moving to the bottom edge, you can see a USB Type-C port, a microphone slot, and the speaker grille. These design elements seem to be carried forward from its predecessor, providing a sense of familiarity for OnePlus fans.

The upcoming OnePlus 12R is rumored to feature a spacious 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,240 x 2,772 pixels) 1.5K OLED display with an impressive 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is expected to come pre-installed with Android 14-based OxygenOS 14.

Under the hood, it is said to be powered by a robust octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 740 GPU. For smooth multitasking, the device is likely to offer up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage.

In terms of camera specifications, the OnePlus 12R's optics will feature a triple rear camera system, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 32-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. The front camera is expected to be equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor.

The OnePlus 12R is likely to come with a 5,500mAh battery featuring 100W SuperVOOC fast charging. It is anticipated to have an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. Additionally, the device is likely to support 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C, and NFC connectivity options.

In India, the OnePlus 11R of the present generation is offered in Sonic Black and Galactic Silver color choices. The starting configuration with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs. 39,999, while the higher variant with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage is available for Rs. 44,999.