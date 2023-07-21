OnePlus 12R 5G specifications leaked! Here's what all to expect2 min read 21 Jul 2023, 04:59 PM IST
OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus 12R 5G in China in January. Leaked renders suggest it will have a 6.7-inch OLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, triple rear camera, and 5,500mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging.
According to a recent report, the OnePlus 12R 5G is anticipated to be launched in China in January of the following year. This upcoming model is expected to succeed the OnePlus 11R, which was released in February and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 5G SoC, featuring a 5,000mAh battery and supporting 100W SuperVOOC S flash fast charging.
