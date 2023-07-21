OnePlus 12R 5G: Leaked specifications

As per a report from MySmartPrice, design renders of the alleged OnePlus 12R 5G have been revealed through tipster Onleaks in a series of images. The phone is showcased in a white color variant and boasts a slightly curved display similar to its predecessor. The device flaunts slim side bezels and a slightly thicker chin, though it still appears slimmer compared to other models in its segment. At the top of the display, there is a centrally aligned hole-punch cutout to accommodate the selfie camera.