OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact edition launched in India: Price, specs, launch offers and everything you should know
OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact edition priced at ₹49,999, features Keqing-inspired design changes, special accessories, and UI modifications. It sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED ProXDR display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 50MP primary camera, and 5,500mAh battery with 100W SUPERVOOC charging.
OnePlus has launched a Genshin Impact Edition of the OnePlus 12R, which brings a host of design and UI changes to the smartphone based on the popular mobile game from miHoYo. The smartphone was unveiled at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain and will be available in India and other global markets from next month.