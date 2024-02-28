OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact edition priced at ₹ 49,999, features Keqing-inspired design changes, special accessories, and UI modifications. It sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED ProXDR display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 50MP primary camera, and 5,500mAh battery with 100W SUPERVOOC charging.

OnePlus has launched a Genshin Impact Edition of the OnePlus 12R, which brings a host of design and UI changes to the smartphone based on the popular mobile game from miHoYo. The smartphone was unveiled at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain and will be available in India and other global markets from next month.

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact edition price: The latest OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact edition is priced at ₹49,999 for the 16GB RAM/256GB storage variant. In contrast, the standard OnePlus 12R is priced at ₹45,999 for the same RAM and storage configurations, while the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant is priced at ₹39,999.

The latest OnePlus smartphone will go on sale from March 19 and will be available on Amazon, OnePlus.in and select OnePlus Experience Stores from March 19. The OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition can be purchased at a discount of ₹1,000 using the OneCard, while an exchange bonus of ₹3,000 is also available on the purchase of the new smartphone.

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact edition specifications: The OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition comes with numerous design changes inspired by the character of Keqing and is available in the only 'Electro Violet' colour variant with the word Keqing inscribed on the bottom of the smartphone.

The smartphone comes in a collectible gift box with a special Keqing themed case, a customised charging cable and adapter, and a distinctive Lighting Stiletto design on the SIM tray. OnePlus is also bringing many UI changes with the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition, including a special charging animation, live wallpaper and Always On Display elements.

The phone's hardware remains the same as the usual OnePlus 12R, including a 6.78-inch AMOLED ProXDR display with support for LTPO4.0 and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset underneath.

The smartphone is paired with the Adreno 740 GPU to handle any graphics-intensive tasks, and comes with a massive 5,500mAh battery that can be fast-charged via the 100W SUPERVOOC charger provided inside the box.

In terms of optics, the phone houses a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor with support for OIS and EIS, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. There is also a 16MP front-facing camera on the smartphone to meet all the selfie and video calling needs.

The camera app on the OnePlus 12R comes with a host of features including Interval Shooting, Nightscape, Hi-Res Mode, Pro Mode, Movie Mode, Ultra Steady Mode, Dual View Video, Portrait Mode, Video Portrait, Pano, Macro, Slo-mo, Time Lapse, Long Exposure, Text Scanner and more.

In terms of connectivity, the OnePlus 12R comes with NFC, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS and a dual nano-SIM setup.

