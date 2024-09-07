Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Sep 06 2024 15:59:54
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 151.25 -0.33%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 782.60 -4.40%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,929.85 -1.92%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 395.15 -2.08%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 501.65 -1.86%
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  OnePlus 12R gets a massive discount, available effectively for under 36,000. Should you buy?
BackBack

OnePlus 12R gets a massive discount, available effectively for under ₹36,000. Should you buy?

Livemint

The OnePlus 12R, originally priced at ₹39,999, is now available for under ₹36,000 with discounts. But is it still a competitive choice among newer rivals? Dive into its specs and discounts to find out if this phone is worth your money.

OnePlus 12R is available for an effective price of ₹35,998 during recent offers. (Aman Gupta/ Mint)Premium
OnePlus 12R is available for an effective price of 35,998 during recent offers. (Aman Gupta/ Mint)

OnePlus 12R, which was launched in January with a starting price of 39,999, is getting a massive discount, bringing the effective price of the device to under 36,000. The big question, however, is whether the OnePlus 12 is still a very competitive phone almost 8 months after its launch.

OnePlus 12R price cut: 

OnePlus 12R is priced at 39,998 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant on Amazon. However, there is also an instant discount of 2,000 available through a coupon that can be applied on the product page. Additionally, potential customers who pay using ICICI Bank cards will get a 2,000 discount, bringing the effective price of the device down to 35,998.

Also Read | OnePlus 12R Review

OnePlus 12R specifications: 

OnePlus 12R features a 6.78-inch AMOLED ProXDR display with LTPO4.0, offering a dynamic 1-120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and is paired with Adreno 740 GPU for handling graphics-intensive tasks. It offers a maximum of 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. There is a massive 5,500 mAh in the device that can be fast charged via the 100W adapter provided inside the box.

The camera setup features a 50MP Sony IMX890 main sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), alongside an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, there's a 16MP front camera.

Also Read | OnePlus 12 vs OnePlus 12R

Should you buy OnePlus 12R at 36,000? 

OnePlus 12R was one of the best flagship killer devices in India when it launched back in January. Since then, however, there have been plenty of devices that have tried to take that crown at a much cheaper price, including the Realme GT 6, Poco F6 and even OnePlus' own Nord 4.

While the 12R may not be able to compete with these devices at its former price with the new discount, the premium phone is definitely a must-buy for anyone looking to pick up a OnePlus 12 series phone without breaking the bank.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the latest updates on Apple Event 2024. Discover everything you need to know about the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, and iPhone 16 Plus.
More Less
Published: 07 Sep 2024, 10:20 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue