The OnePlus 12R, originally priced at ₹ 39,999, is now available for under ₹ 36,000 with discounts. But is it still a competitive choice among newer rivals? Dive into its specs and discounts to find out if this phone is worth your money.

OnePlus 12R, which was launched in January with a starting price of ₹39,999, is getting a massive discount, bringing the effective price of the device to under ₹36,000. The big question, however, is whether the OnePlus 12 is still a very competitive phone almost 8 months after its launch.

OnePlus 12R price cut: OnePlus 12R is priced at ₹39,998 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant on Amazon. However, there is also an instant discount of ₹2,000 available through a coupon that can be applied on the product page. Additionally, potential customers who pay using ICICI Bank cards will get a ₹2,000 discount, bringing the effective price of the device down to ₹35,998.

OnePlus 12R specifications: OnePlus 12R features a 6.78-inch AMOLED ProXDR display with LTPO4.0, offering a dynamic 1-120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and is paired with Adreno 740 GPU for handling graphics-intensive tasks. It offers a maximum of 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. There is a massive 5,500 mAh in the device that can be fast charged via the 100W adapter provided inside the box.

The camera setup features a 50MP Sony IMX890 main sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), alongside an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, there's a 16MP front camera.

Should you buy OnePlus 12R at ₹ 36,000? OnePlus 12R was one of the best flagship killer devices in India when it launched back in January. Since then, however, there have been plenty of devices that have tried to take that crown at a much cheaper price, including the Realme GT 6, Poco F6 and even OnePlus' own Nord 4.