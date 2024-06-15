OnePlus 12R gets a significant discount on Amazon, available under ₹36,000. Here's how you can grab the deal
OnePlus 12R, launched in January, is now available at a discounted price of ₹35,998 on Amazon, with a coupon offer and additional discounts on credit/debit card payments.
OnePlus had launched its premium mid-range offering, the OnePlus 12R alongside the OnePlus 12 at a launch event in January this year. However, almost 6 months into its launch, the phone is getting a signficant discount on Amazon which makes it effectively available under ₹36,000.