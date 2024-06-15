OnePlus 12R, launched in January, is now available at a discounted price of ₹ 35,998 on Amazon, with a coupon offer and additional discounts on credit/debit card payments.

OnePlus had launched its premium mid-range offering, the OnePlus 12R alongside the OnePlus 12 at a launch event in January this year. However, almost 6 months into its launch, the phone is getting a signficant discount on Amazon which makes it effectively available under ₹36,000.

OnePlus 12R price cut: OnePlus 12R was launched at a price of ₹39,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, while the top-end variant with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage was priced at ₹45,999.

However, the vanilla variant of the 12R is getting a ₹2,000 discount via a coupon offer on Amazon, which seems to be available for all users. Apart from the coupon, users can also get an instant discount of up to ₹2,000 by paying with various credit and debit cards, bringing the effective price of the OnePlus 12R down to ₹35,998.

OnePlus 12R specifications: The OnePlus 12R features a 6.78-inch AMOLED ProXDR display with support for LTPO4.0, meaning the smartphone can run from 1-120Hz depending on the app running.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with the Adreno 740 GPU for all graphics-intensive tasks. The OnePlus 12R comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The premium mid-range smartphone is powered by a 5,500mAh battery, which can be fast-charged via a 100W SUPERVOOC charger.

In terms of optics, the phone houses a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor with support for OIS and EIS, an 8MP ultra wide angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. There is also a 16MP front-facing camera on the smartphone to meet all the selfie and video calling needs.

