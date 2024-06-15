Hello User
Livemint

OnePlus 12R, launched in January, is now available at a discounted price of 35,998 on Amazon, with a coupon offer and additional discounts on credit/debit card payments.

OnePlus 12R is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

OnePlus had launched its premium mid-range offering, the OnePlus 12R alongside the OnePlus 12 at a launch event in January this year. However, almost 6 months into its launch, the phone is getting a signficant discount on Amazon which makes it effectively available under 36,000.

Also Read | Best phones to buy under 40,000 in June 2024: Xiaomi 14 CIVI, OnePlus 12R, iQOO Neo 9 Pro and more

OnePlus 12R price cut:

OnePlus 12R was launched at a price of 39,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, while the top-end variant with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage was priced at 45,999.

However, the vanilla variant of the 12R is getting a 2,000 discount via a coupon offer on Amazon, which seems to be available for all users. Apart from the coupon, users can also get an instant discount of up to 2,000 by paying with various credit and debit cards, bringing the effective price of the OnePlus 12R down to 35,998.

OnePlus 12R coupon discount on Amazon.

OnePlus 12R specifications:

The OnePlus 12R features a 6.78-inch AMOLED ProXDR display with support for LTPO4.0, meaning the smartphone can run from 1-120Hz depending on the app running.

Also Read | OnePlus 12R review: Relatively affordable ‘flagship killer’ that ticks all the right boxes

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with the Adreno 740 GPU for all graphics-intensive tasks. The OnePlus 12R comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The premium mid-range smartphone is powered by a 5,500mAh battery, which can be fast-charged via a 100W SUPERVOOC charger.

In terms of optics, the phone houses a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor with support for OIS and EIS, an 8MP ultra wide angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. There is also a 16MP front-facing camera on the smartphone to meet all the selfie and video calling needs.

