OnePlus unveiled the latest generation of its user interface, OxygenOS 15 powered by Android 15 last month. The new update promises to be faster and smoother than before while also offering tons of new features.

The beta version of OxygenOS 15 had started rolling out to OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R last month but now even the stable build of the software is arriving for all users. After OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R users have now started posting on social media about getting the new stable build of OxygenOS 15 on their devices.

While OnePlus hasn't officially confirmed that it is rolling out the OxygenOS 15 update to users in India, many users on Reddit started posting screenshot (via Android Headlines) of a new build with number CPH2585_15.0.0.200 that brings the all new features without downloading the beta build.

New features in OxygenOS 15?:

1) Share files to iPhones:

OxygenOS 15 comes with a new file-sharing system called OnePlus Share, which allows for seamless transfer of files between an iPhone and a OnePlus device. OnePlus says real-time file-sharing progress will be visible on the Dynamic Island on the iPhone.

2) AI Photo features:

OxygenOS 14 already came with numerous AI features for photos, but OnePlus is going a step further with the latest update by introducing new features like AI Unblur, AI Reflection Eraser, AI Detail Boost, and Pass Scan.

Here's a brief analysis of these features:

a) AI Unblur: Fixes blurriness in images.

b) AI Detail Boost: Identifies pixelated images and offers a one-click solution to improve clarity.

c) AI Reflection Eraser: Restores natural image detail by removing subtle and strong reflections with a single tap.

d) Pass Scan: Adds physical boarding passes to Google Wallet with one click.

3) AI productivity features:

OxygenOS 15 also takes a step further with the addition of new artificial intelligence-backed productivity features like AI Notes and AI Reply.

AI Notes help users make their writing more attractive by expanding or reducing content, adjusting formality, and improving the structure of sentences. The new feature also includes voice compatibility, meaning it can transcribe the user's recordings and even remove unnecessary fillers.

The new AI Reply option in the smart sidebar will now generate contextually relevant replies within chat apps, allowing users to provide quick responses to their family and friends.

4) Open Canvas:

OnePlus is bringing the Open Canvas feature to all OxygenOS 15 devices, allowing users to take advantage of the large screen real estate by placing three apps in split screen. This feature was first introduced with the OnePlus Open and was later also included with the OnePlus Pad 2.

5) Circle to search and Intelligent search:

Google's Circle to Search feature, which was a major selling point of the Pixel 8 and Samsung Galaxy S24 series, is now making its way to OxygenOS 15. This feature allows users to search the web using intuitive gestures like drawing circles, marking doodles, or tapping. The Circle to Search feature can be activated on OxygenOS 15 by long-pressing the navigation bar or pressing down on the home button.

Meanwhile, OnePlus also confirmed that Gemini will be integrated as the default AI assistant on the upcoming flagship OnePlus devices.

