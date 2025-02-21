OnePlus 12R is getting another price cut after the launch of the OnePlus 13R and the new smartphone is available at its lowest ever price. The OnePlus flagship killer was one of the most powerful phones last year and after being available for under ₹30,000, it is sure to give some serious competition to other performance-centric phones in the category like the Poco X7 Pro and Realme GT 6T.

OnePlus 12R at its lowest ever price: OnePlus 12R is currently priced at ₹32,999 on Amazon for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. However, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank card holders can get an additional ₹3,000 bank discount and ₹1,500 cashback ( ₹900 for non- Amazon Prime members), which takes effective price to ₹28,500 or ₹29,100 respectively. For context, the OnePlus 12R was launched at a price of ₹39,999 in January last year.

OnePlus 12R specifications: OnePlus 12R features a 6.78-inch AMOLED ProXDR display with LTPO4.0, offering a dynamic 1-120Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and Adreno 740 GPU. It is paired with a maximum of 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage. Its 5,500mAh battery enables rapid charging with a 100W SUPERVOOC charger.

The camera setup features a 50MP Sony IMX890 main sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), alongside an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, there's a 16MP front camera. The camera app offers Interval Shooting, Nightscape, Pro Mode, Movie Mode, and more. Connectivity options include NFC, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and dual nano-SIM slots.

Is OnePlus 12R worth the price after OnePlus 13R launch? Here's our take: OnePlus 13R certainly brings some solid upgrades over the OnePlus 12R, including a much more powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, an optical fingerprint sensor and a bigger battery. However, in a day-to-day scenario, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 on the 12R should be more than enough to handle all tasks. Furthermore, the phone already has a 5,500mAh battery and a similar IP rating to the 13R.

To top it all off, the OnePlus 12R is currently around ₹10,000 cheaper than the OnePlus 13R, making it a clear choice for those on a tight budget.