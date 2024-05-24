Active Stocks
OnePlus 12R with Snapdragon 8 gen 2 SoC gets an over ₹3,000 discount on Flipkart. Should you buy?

OnePlus 12R, initially priced at ₹39,999, now available for under ₹37,000 on Flipkart after a significant discount. Users can also get an additional ₹1,000 off with HDFC Bank credit card EMI transaction.

OnePlus 12R has received a significant discount on Flipkart. (Aman Gupta/ Mint)Premium
OnePlus 12R was launched in India in January this year with the powerful Qulcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a 5,500mAh battery and a 50MP OIS camera. At launch, the OnePlus 12R was one of the best value smartphones in the segment, starting at 39,999, but now the phone has also received a significant discount, making the price of the smartphone even lower on Flipkart.

OnePlus 12R price cut: 

OnePlus 12R was launched at a price of 39,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. However, the phone is now listed on Flipkart at a price of 36,605, which is a discount of 3,394 from the original launch price. Users can also get an additional discount of 1,000 by making an EMI transaction using an HDFC Bank credit card.

OnePlus 12R specifications: 

OnePlus 12R features a 6.78-inch AMOLED ProXDR display with support for LTPO4.0, meaning the smartphone can go from 1-120Hz depending on the app running on the screen.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with the Adreno 740 GPU to take advantage of graphics-intensive tasks. The OnePlus 12R comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The premium mid-range smartphone is powered by a 5,500mAh battery, which can be fast-charged via a 100W SUPERVOOC charger.

In terms of optics, the phone houses a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor with support for OIS and EIS, an 8MP ultra wide angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. There is also a 16MP front-facing camera on the smartphone to meet all the selfie and video calling needs.

The camera app on the OnePlus 12R comes with a host of features including Interval Shooting, Nightscape, Hi-Res Mode, Pro Mode, Movie Mode, Ultra Steady Mode, Dual-view Video, Portrait Mode, Video Portrait, Pano, Macro, Slo-mo, Time-lapse, Long Exposure, Text-scanner and more.

In terms of connectivity, the OnePlus 12R comes with NFC, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS and a dual nano-SIM setup.

 

Published: 24 May 2024, 12:07 PM IST
