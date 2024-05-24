OnePlus 12R was launched in India in January this year with the powerful Qulcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a 5,500mAh battery and a 50MP OIS camera. At launch, the OnePlus 12R was one of the best value smartphones in the segment, starting at ₹39,999, but now the phone has also received a significant discount, making the price of the smartphone even lower on Flipkart.

OnePlus 12R price cut:

OnePlus 12R was launched at a price of ₹39,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. However, the phone is now listed on Flipkart at a price of ₹36,605, which is a discount of ₹3,394 from the original launch price. Users can also get an additional discount of ₹1,000 by making an EMI transaction using an HDFC Bank credit card.

OnePlus 12R specifications:

OnePlus 12R features a 6.78-inch AMOLED ProXDR display with support for LTPO4.0, meaning the smartphone can go from 1-120Hz depending on the app running on the screen.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with the Adreno 740 GPU to take advantage of graphics-intensive tasks. The OnePlus 12R comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The premium mid-range smartphone is powered by a 5,500mAh battery, which can be fast-charged via a 100W SUPERVOOC charger.

In terms of optics, the phone houses a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor with support for OIS and EIS, an 8MP ultra wide angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. There is also a 16MP front-facing camera on the smartphone to meet all the selfie and video calling needs.

The camera app on the OnePlus 12R comes with a host of features including Interval Shooting, Nightscape, Hi-Res Mode, Pro Mode, Movie Mode, Ultra Steady Mode, Dual-view Video, Portrait Mode, Video Portrait, Pano, Macro, Slo-mo, Time-lapse, Long Exposure, Text-scanner and more.

In terms of connectivity, the OnePlus 12R comes with NFC, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS and a dual nano-SIM setup.

