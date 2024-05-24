OnePlus 12R with Snapdragon 8 gen 2 SoC gets an over ₹3,000 discount on Flipkart. Should you buy?
OnePlus 12R, initially priced at ₹39,999, now available for under ₹37,000 on Flipkart after a significant discount. Users can also get an additional ₹1,000 off with HDFC Bank credit card EMI transaction.
OnePlus 12R was launched in India in January this year with the powerful Qulcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a 5,500mAh battery and a 50MP OIS camera. At launch, the OnePlus 12R was one of the best value smartphones in the segment, starting at ₹39,999, but now the phone has also received a significant discount, making the price of the smartphone even lower on Flipkart.