OnePlus 12R review: Relatively affordable ‘flagship killer’ that ticks all the right boxes
OnePlus 12R Review: OnePlus' latest smartphone delivers near-flagship-level performance with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset at a relatively affordable price point, making it a strong contender for the best smartphone under the ₹40,000 price segment.
Over the years, OnePlus has developed a penchant for producing 'flagship killer' devices with its number series that not offer high end specifications at relatively affordable price point. In a similar endeavour, OnePlus released its OnePlus 12 series last month, with the OnePlus 12 now priced at over ₹65,000, meaning that it is now competing with the likes of the iPhone 15 and Samsung Galaxy S24, while the OnePlus 12R seems to be taking up the baton of being the 'flagship killer' device in the line-up with a relatively affordable starting point of ₹39,999.