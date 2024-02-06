OnePlus had announced its premium mid-range smartphone, the OnePlus 12R , at the Smooth Beyond Belief event in Delhi on 23 January, and while its older sibling, the OnePlus 12, has been available in the country since the end of January, the OnePlus 12R will be available to order from today.

OnePlus 12R specifications:

The OnePlus 12R features a 6.78-inch AMOLED ProXDR display with support for LTPO4.0, meaning the smartphone can go from 1-120Hz depending on the app running on the screen.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with the Adreno 740 GPU for taking advantage of the graphics-intensive tasks. The OnePlus 12R comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The premium mid-range smartphone is powered by a 5,500mAh battery, which can be fast-charged via a 100W SUPERVOOC charger.

In terms of optics, the phone houses a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor with support for OIS and EIS, an 8MP ultra wide angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. There is also a 16MP front-facing camera on the smartphone to meet all the selfie and video calling needs.

The camera app on the OnePlus 12R comes with a host of features including Interval Shooting, Nightscape, Hi-Res Mode, Pro Mode, Movie Mode, Ultra Steady Mode, Dual-view Video, Portrait Mode, Video Portrait, Pano, Macro, Slo-mo, Time-lapse, Long Exposure, Text-scanner and more.

In terms of connectivity, the OnePlus 12R comes with NFC, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS and a dual nano-SIM setup.

OnePlus 12R price and bank offers:

The OnePlus 12R is priced at ₹39,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and ₹45,999 for the 16GB RAM/256GB storage variant and it will be available in two colour variants: Cool Blue and Iron Gray.

The OnePlus 12R can be purchased via Amazon or OnePlus' own outlets and the company is offering an additional ₹1,000 discount on making the payment through ICICI Bank Credit cards and OneCard.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!