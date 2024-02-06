 OnePlus 12R to go on sale in India today: Price, bank offers, where to buy and more | Mint
Active Stocks
Tue Feb 06 2024 09:32:12
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 141.40 -0.07%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 936.00 0.99%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 273.85 -3.15%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,437.10 -0.55%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 644.50 0.22%
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  OnePlus 12R to go on sale in India today: Price, bank offers, where to buy and more
Back Back

OnePlus 12R to go on sale in India today: Price, bank offers, where to buy and more

 Livemint

The OnePlus 12R, announced at a recent event, is now available to buy. It boasts a 6.78-inch AMOLED ProXDR display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, up to 16GB of RAM, and a 50MP primary camera. The smartphone is priced at ₹39,999 for the 8GB RAM variant.

OnePlus 12R starts at a price of ₹39,999 in India.Premium
OnePlus 12R starts at a price of 39,999 in India.

OnePlus had announced its premium mid-range smartphone, the OnePlus 12R, at the Smooth Beyond Belief event in Delhi on 23 January, and while its older sibling, the OnePlus 12, has been available in the country since the end of January, the OnePlus 12R will be available to order from today.

OnePlus 12R specifications: 

The OnePlus 12R features a 6.78-inch AMOLED ProXDR display with support for LTPO4.0, meaning the smartphone can go from 1-120Hz depending on the app running on the screen.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with the Adreno 740 GPU for taking advantage of the graphics-intensive tasks. The OnePlus 12R comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The premium mid-range smartphone is powered by a 5,500mAh battery, which can be fast-charged via a 100W SUPERVOOC charger.

In terms of optics, the phone houses a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor with support for OIS and EIS, an 8MP ultra wide angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. There is also a 16MP front-facing camera on the smartphone to meet all the selfie and video calling needs.

The camera app on the OnePlus 12R comes with a host of features including Interval Shooting, Nightscape, Hi-Res Mode, Pro Mode, Movie Mode, Ultra Steady Mode, Dual-view Video, Portrait Mode, Video Portrait, Pano, Macro, Slo-mo, Time-lapse, Long Exposure, Text-scanner and more.

In terms of connectivity, the OnePlus 12R comes with NFC, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS and a dual nano-SIM setup.

OnePlus 12R price and bank offers: 

The OnePlus 12R is priced at 39,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and 45,999 for the 16GB RAM/256GB storage variant and it will be available in two colour variants: Cool Blue and Iron Gray.

The OnePlus 12R can be purchased via Amazon or OnePlus' own outlets and the company is offering an additional 1,000 discount on making the payment through ICICI Bank Credit cards and OneCard. 

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 06 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App