OnePlus 12R to go on sale in India today: Price, bank offers, where to buy and more
The OnePlus 12R, announced at a recent event, is now available to buy. It boasts a 6.78-inch AMOLED ProXDR display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, up to 16GB of RAM, and a 50MP primary camera. The smartphone is priced at ₹39,999 for the 8GB RAM variant.
OnePlus had announced its premium mid-range smartphone, the OnePlus 12R, at the Smooth Beyond Belief event in Delhi on 23 January, and while its older sibling, the OnePlus 12, has been available in the country since the end of January, the OnePlus 12R will be available to order from today.