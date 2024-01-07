OnePlus 12R to launch in India on January 23: Expected specs, price, colour options and more
OnePlus 12R will launch in India on January 23 and will be available on Amazon in blue and black color variants. The OnePlus 12R is expected to be priced around ₹40,000 and will compete with other premium mid-range phones in the market.
OnePlus has already confirmed that its premium OnePlus 12R handset will be launched in India alongside the flagship OnePlus 12 at an event on January 23. However, ahead of the launch, it has been revealed that the OnePlus 12R will be available on Amazon and will come in two colour variants: blue and black. The Amazon landing page reiterates the January 23 launch date for the smartphone, but does not reveal any other major details.