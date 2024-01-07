OnePlus has already confirmed that its premium OnePlus 12R handset will be launched in India alongside the flagship OnePlus 12 at an event on January 23. However, ahead of the launch, it has been revealed that the OnePlus 12R will be available on Amazon and will come in two colour variants: blue and black. The Amazon landing page reiterates the January 23 launch date for the smartphone, but does not reveal any other major details. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

OnePlus 12R expected specs: The smartphone is expected to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 3, which was recently launched in China. The OnePlus 12R is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC based on a 4nm process, paired with an Adreno 740 GPU for all graphics-intensive tasks. The OnePlus 12R could feature a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a resolution of 2780 x 1264 pixels and support for a 120Hz refresh rate. The premium smartphone could be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and have a peak brightness of 1600 nits.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus 12R could feature a triple camera setup on the back with a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is expected to be a 16MP front-facing camera. The OnePlus 12R could feature a 5500mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC fast charging via the USB Type-C port.

OnePlus 12R expected pricing: The OnePlus 12R may be available with up to 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage storage variants. The smartphone is likely to give tough competition to the premium mid-range phones in the market including Nothing Phone (2), Samsung S23 FE etc. and could be priced around the ₹40,000 market in the Indian market.

