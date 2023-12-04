OnePlus 12R with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 likely to launch soon. Check expected features, launch date and more
The OnePlus 12R is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and feature a 6.7-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It could also have a 5,500 mAh battery with 100 W fast charging.
Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus is all set to unveil its flagship OnePlus 12 series at an event in China on December 5. However, while fans are gearing up to look out for the new features that OnePlus will announce for its flagship series, the company also seems to be quietly working on releasing its latest iteration in the 'R' series of smartphones with OnePlus 12R has now appeared on global certification websites such as CQC and IMDA, suggesting that the global launch of the phone may be sooner than expected.