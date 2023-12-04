Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus is all set to unveil its flagship OnePlus 12 series at an event in China on December 5. However, while fans are gearing up to look out for the new features that OnePlus will announce for its flagship series, the company also seems to be quietly working on releasing its latest iteration in the 'R' series of smartphones with OnePlus 12R has now appeared on global certification websites such as CQC and IMDA, suggesting that the global launch of the phone may be sooner than expected.

OnePlus 12R expected features:

Reportedly, the OnePlus 12R will be powered by last year's flagship processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and an unnamed Adreno GPU.

The smartphone could sport a 6.7-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, reported Gizmochina. The upcoming OnePlus phone could come with a 5,500 mAh battery with support for 100 W fast charging, a big improvement from its predecessor which came with a 5,000 mAh battery and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

Moreover, OnePlus 12 R is expected to feature a triple camera setup to the back with two 50MP cameras with support for both OIS and EIS and another 8 MP camera with support for EIS. On the front, OnePlus 12 R could sport a 16 MP shooter to meet requirements related to selfies and video calls.

OnePlus 12R launch in India:

While OnePlus hasn't officially announced the launch date of the OnePlus 12R, many reports suggest that the smartphone could be launched in the coming month in the global market. A MySmartPrice report suggests that the successor to the OnePlus 11R could be launched in India on January 23.

OnePlus 12 expected features:

In a Weibo announcement, OnePlus had earlier announced that the OnePlus 12 will be powered by a 5,400mAh battery, complemented by 100W wired SuperVOOC charging and 50W wireless charging capabilities. Additionally, the phone will feature support for wireless reverse charging.

The combined wired and wireless charging solution is reported to achieve a full charge from 0 to 100 percent in 26 minutes and 55 minutes, respectively. OnePlus asserts that the battery life of the OnePlus 12 surpasses that of competing flagship Pro models, boasting a Days of Usage (DOU) metric of 1.79 days.

