OnePlus 12R with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC launched in India, price starts at ₹39,999
OnePlus launches OnePlus 12R smartphone series in India with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, starting at ₹39,999. OnePlus 12R features a 6.78-inch AMOLED ProXDR display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and up to 16GB RAM.
OnePlus has launched its OnePlus 12R smartphone series in India, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and will be available at a starting price of ₹39,999. The smartphone was launched at the Smooth Beyond Belief event along with the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Buds 3.