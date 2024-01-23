OnePlus has launched its OnePlus 12R smartphone series in India, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and will be available at a starting price of ₹39,999. The smartphone was launched at the Smooth Beyond Belief event along with the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Buds 3. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

OnePlus 12R specifications: The OnePlus 12R features a 6.78-inch AMOLED ProXDR display with support for LTPO4.0, meaning the smartphone can run from 1-120Hz depending on the app running.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with the Adreno 740 GPU for all graphics-intensive tasks. The OnePlus 12R comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The premium mid-range smartphone is powered by a 5,500mAh battery, which can be fast-charged via a 100W SUPERVOOC charger.

In terms of optics, the phone houses a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor with support for OIS and EIS, an 8MP ultra wide angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. There is also a 16MP front-facing camera on the smartphone to meet all the selfie and video calling needs.

The camera app on the OnePlus 12R comes with a host of features including Interval Shooting, Nightscape, Hi-Res Mode, Pro Mode, Movie Mode, Ultra Steady Mode, Dual-view Video, Portrait Mode, Video Portrait, Pano, Macro, Slo-mo, Time-lapse, Long Exposure, Text-scanner and more.

In terms of connectivity, the OnePlus 12R comes with NFC, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS and a dual nano-SIM setup.

OnePlus 12R pricing: The OnePlus 12R is priced at ₹39,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and ₹45,999 for the 16GB RAM/256GB storage variant. The latest OnePlus smartphone is available in two colour variants: Cool Blue and Iron Gray.

The OnePlus 12R will be available on Amazon, Reliance Digital, Croma, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores and select retail stores. The mid-range premium smartphone will go on sale on February 6, 2024 and ICICI Bank credit cards and OneCard users can avail a discount of ₹1,000.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

