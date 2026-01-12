OnePlus 13, 15, Nord series get MASSIVE discounts: Bank offers, deals and more

OnePlus has announced its Freedom Sale in India, bringing temporary price cuts, bank discounts and no-cost EMI options across a wide range of smartphones, tablets and audio devices. The sale will go live from 16 January 2026.

Smartphones will be available via oneplus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon and major offline retailers such as Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales and Bajaj Electronics. Tablets will also be sold through Flipkart and select offline partners, while audio products will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Blinkit and other authorised channels.

Flagship OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 13 series offers The OnePlus 15 series forms the centrepiece of the sale. The OnePlus 15 will be available at a net effective price of ₹68,999, including an instant bank discount of up to ₹4,000 and up to six months of no-cost EMI. Buyers will also receive complimentary OnePlus Nord Buds 3.

The OnePlus 15R will be sold at an effective starting price of ₹44,999 until 26 January. After this date, the price will rise to ₹45,999, with bank discounts of up to ₹3,000 and similar EMI options.

Discounts also extend to the OnePlus 13 series. The OnePlus 13 will be available from ₹57,999, factoring in a temporary price drop of up to ₹8,000 and bank discounts of up to ₹4,000. The OnePlus 13R will start at ₹37,999, while the compact OnePlus 13s will be offered at an effective price of ₹49,999 with combined price reductions and bank offers.

Nord series price cuts and bundled accessories In the mid-range segment, the OnePlus Nord 5 will be available at an effective price of ₹30,999, which includes a temporary price cut and bank discount, along with a complimentary magnetic case. The Nord CE5 will retail at ₹22,999 under similar offers and will also include a free magnetic case.

Reduced prices on OnePlus audio products Several audio products will see temporary reductions during the Freedom Sale. The OnePlus Buds 4 will be available at ₹4,999, while the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will retail at ₹9,999. The Nord audio range includes the Nord Buds 3 at ₹1,699, Nord Buds 3 Pro at ₹2,349 and Nord Buds 3r at ₹1,449.

Wireless neckband models are also included, with the Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC priced at ₹1,649 and the Bullets Wireless Z3 at ₹1,199. Select audio products will be eligible for no-cost EMI options.

Tablet discounts and limited-time bundles The sale includes multiple tablet offers. The newly launched OnePlus Pad Go 2 will start at ₹23,999 after a price reduction and will include a complimentary Stylo until 26 January. The OnePlus Pad 3 will effectively retail at ₹44,999 when bank discounts and bundled accessories are taken into account.

Additional offers apply to the OnePlus Pad 2, Pad Go and Pad Lite. The Pad Lite, aimed at students, will be available at an effective price of ₹11,999, including bank discounts.

