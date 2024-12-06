OnePlus 13 is all set to make its debut in India and other global markets in January along with the OnePlus 13R and the OnePlus Watch 3. Ahead of the anticipated launch, OnePlus has also confirmed that the OnePlus 13 will be available on Amazon and will come with OxygenOS 15 out of the box.

A dedicated Amazon microsite and OnePlus page has gone live for the OnePlus 13, which prominently displays many of the new AI features that will be a part of the upcoming phone.

OnePlus 13 expected specifications:

OnePlus 13 features a 6.82-inch BOE X2 2K+ AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, 2160Hz PWM dimming, and the world’s first DisplayMate A++ rating.

The OnePlus 13 includes a triple camera setup on the back, featuring a Sony LYT 808 primary sensor, a 50MP Sony LYT600 telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 32MP Sony IMX612 front-facing camera.

As mentioned earlier, the OnePlus 13 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, with an impressive AnTuTu score of 3.18 million. The device supports up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The OnePlus 13 is rated IP68 and IP69 for water and dust resistance. It also includes an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, an upgrade from the optical sensor seen on the OnePlus 12.

The device packs a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC fast charging. It also supports 50W wireless charging and includes compatibility with magnetic charging.

OnePlus 13 price (expected):

OnePlus 13 starts at 4,499 Yuan (around ₹53,000) in China, a 200 Yuan price hike from its predecessor, for the base variant and goes up to 5299 Yuan (around ₹62,500) for the top-end variant.

