OnePlus 13 Amazon availability confirmed ahead of January India launch: Expected price, specs and all we know
Set to debut in January, OnePlus 13 could offer a 6.82-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, and a robust camera system.
OnePlus 13 is all set to make its debut in India and other global markets in January along with the OnePlus 13R and the OnePlus Watch 3. Ahead of the anticipated launch, OnePlus has also confirmed that the OnePlus 13 will be available on Amazon and will come with OxygenOS 15 out of the box.