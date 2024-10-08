OnePlus 13 has been officially confirmed to make its debut in China later this month. The smartphone has been in the news for a while now for a number of reasons, most notably the possible inclusion of Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite (or 8 Gen 4) processor. However, a new leak has suggested that the OnePlus 13 could beat other Android flagships such as the Samsung Galaxy S25 and Pixel 9 series by incorporating a key iPhone feature.

According to a post on Weibo (via GizmoChina) by OnePlus China president Louis Lee, the OnePlus 13 will come with support for "magnetic function", which is being seen as a clear indication that the upcoming flagship phone could come with Qi2 MagSafe charging, similar to the one implemented on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 series. However, with no official confirmation yet, we'll just have to wait for the official OnePlus 13 launch event to get some information.

It's worth noting that Qi2 magnetic charging was released in 2023, and all iPhones launched since then have adopted this technology. However, the HMD Skyline is still the only Android phone in the world to use this technology.

OnePlus 13 specifications:

OnePlus 13, with the model number PJZ110, was recently spotted on the Geekbench listing with the yet-to-be-released Snapdragon 8 Gen 4/ 8 Elite chipset and had even better scores compared to the A18 Pro chipset on the recently launched Apple iPhone 16 Pro series.

Also Read | OnePlus 12 vs OnePlus 12R: Is the ₹25,000 price difference worth it?

Earlier renders revealed that the OnePlus 13 could feature a 6.8-inch micro-curved display with 2K resolution and LTPO technology, similar to its predecessor, the OnePlus 12. It is also said to have a massive 6,000mAh battery and IP68/69 water resistance.

The initial launch is reportedly set for China, likely to coincide with the country's major shopping holiday, Singles' Day (11/11), on 11 November. A wider international rollout is expected to follow in early 2025.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!