OnePlus 13 could be first Android flagship with iPhone 16-like MagSafe wireless charging. Here's everything we know
The OnePlus 13 will debut in China this month, possibly including Qi2 MagSafe charging, a first for Android phones. Equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, it features a 6.8-inch display and a 6,000mAh battery. An international release is anticipated in early 2025.
OnePlus 13 has been officially confirmed to make its debut in China later this month. The smartphone has been in the news for a while now for a number of reasons, most notably the possible inclusion of Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite (or 8 Gen 4) processor. However, a new leak has suggested that the OnePlus 13 could beat other Android flagships such as the Samsung Galaxy S25 and Pixel 9 series by incorporating a key iPhone feature.