OnePlus's upcoming flagship device, the OnePlus 13, is confirmed to be launching this month in China. Prior to the launch, there have been numerous rumors about the device, potentially revealing details about its processor, camera, battery, display, and more. However, a new leak on the Chinese social media website Weibo has now provided us with the first look at the OnePlus 13.

OnePlus 13 first look:

In the leaked image, it appears that the OnePlus 13 may borrow many design elements from the OnePlus 12. However, the OnePlus 13 features a few changes, including the Hasselblad branding, which now extends from the camera module and is prominently placed in the top right corner of the device. Additionally, there is a new metallic strip running from the camera module towards the edges, giving the OnePlus 13 a slightly different feel compared to its predecessor.

According to leaks, the OnePlus 13 is expected to be available in two colorways: Black and White.

View Full Image OnePlus 13 leaked image (Weibo)

OnePlus 13 specifications:

According to leaks, the OnePlus 13 could be the first phone to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4/8 Elite processor. Notably, the processor is said to outperform the iPhone 16 Pro's A18 Pro processor in some benchmarks.

For years, Apple has dominated the smartphone market with its own silicon, with Android chipsets a distant second. However, with the launch of the Snapdragon chipset this year, that trend may be about to change.

The OnePlus 13 is said to feature a 6.8-inch BOE's X2 LTPO AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 6,000 nits and 1,600 nits in high brightness mode (HBM). It is also said to have a massive 6,000mAh battery and an IP68/69 rating for water resistance. There could also be support for 100W fast charging and 50W magnetic wireless charging.

Another major upgrade for the OnePlus 13 will likely be the addition of an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, compared to an optical sensor on its predecessor. Ultrasonic fingerprint sensors are generally believed to be faster and safer than optical sensors and can also be used with wet or dirty fingers. Top end flagships like Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Pixel 9 Pro also flaunt optical fingerprint sensors.

