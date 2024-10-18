OnePlus 13 first look revealed ahead of launch: Price, specifications and everything expected
OnePlus 13 is rumored to launch with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor, a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen, and significant battery capacity. It may also introduce an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and new design elements, available in Black and White.
OnePlus's upcoming flagship device, the OnePlus 13, is confirmed to be launching this month in China. Prior to the launch, there have been numerous rumors about the device, potentially revealing details about its processor, camera, battery, display, and more. However, a new leak on the Chinese social media website Weibo has now provided us with the first look at the OnePlus 13.