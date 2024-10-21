The OnePlus 13 will launch in China with minimal design changes from the OnePlus 12 and will feature a Hasselblad camera system and Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The expected price is CNY 5,299 for the 16GB RAM/512GB storage model.

OnePlus has officially confirmed the launch date of its upcoming flagship smartphone, OnePlus 13, in China while also providing us with the first look and colour variants of the upcoming device.

OnePlus 13 launch date: OnePlus 13 will launch in China at 4 PM on October 31 or at 1:30 PM on November 1 (Indian time). Notably, OnePlus 13 is launching almost a month earlier than the OnePlus 12 in a bid to align with the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset launch.

OnePlus 13 first look and colours: It is now officially confirmed that OnePlus doesn't want to tinker much with the well-appreciated design of the OnePlus 12, and there will only be a few design changes with the OnePlus 13. In the official image teased by OnePlus, the circular camera module more or less retains its appearance from last year, housing the triple camera setup and flash while blending in with the rest of the back. However, the circular ring is now detached from the side frame, and there is a metallic ring extending to the right corner of the phone, above which sits the 'H' to signify the Hasselblad-tuned cameras.

As for the color options, the OnePlus 13 will come in three trims: Black, White, and Blue. OnePlus China President Louis Jie stated in a post on Weibo that the OnePlus 13 will be a ‘Super Pro’ smartphone with a number of industry-first features, including the new Hasselblad imaging system and second-generation BOE X2 display.

OnePlus 13 specifications (expected): According to leaks, the OnePlus 13 could be the first phone powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4/8 Elite processor. Notably, the processor is said to outperform the iPhone 16 Pro's A18 Pro processor in some benchmarks.

The OnePlus 13 is rumored to feature a 6.8-inch BOE X2 LTPO AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 6,000 nits and 1,600 nits in high brightness mode (HBM). It is also expected to have a massive 6,000mAh battery and an IP68/69 rating for water resistance. There could be support for 100W fast charging and 50W magnetic wireless charging as well.

Another major upgrade for the OnePlus 13 will likely be the addition of an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, compared to the optical sensor on its predecessor. Ultrasonic fingerprint sensors are generally believed to be faster and safer than optical sensors and can also be used with wet or dirty fingers. High-end flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Pixel 9 Pro also feature optical fingerprint sensors.

OnePlus 13 price (expected): In a latest leak on Chinese social media platform Weibo, OnePlus 13 is tipped to be launching at a price of CNY 5,299 for the 16GB RAM/512GB storage variant, which would amount to a CNY 500 or a 10.4% hike from the OnePlus 12 which was launched at CNY 4,799 for the same variant.