OnePlus has already launched its flagship OnePlus 13 series and rumors have it that the company is planning to add another phone in this lineup. Earlier in the year, detailed leaks about the OnePlus 13 Mini, a more compact version of the OnePlus 13, started doing the rounds and we know have more detailed about the smartphone.

While OnePlus is yet to officially confirm the existence of OnePlus 13 Mini, tipster Digital Chat Station (via Weibo) states that the phone couold have a 6.3 inch display OLED LTPO display and pack the same 6,000mAh battery as the original OnePlus 13. The upcoming OnePlus phone is said to make it s debut in the April and newer OnePlus/Oppo devices could pack even bigger 6,500/7,000mAh batteries.

Previous leaks suggest that the OnePlus 13 Mini could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the top of line SoC from American chip maker which has powered most flagships this year from the Galaxy S25 to OnePlus 13.

As for optics, the OnePlus 13 Mini is likely to feature a triple camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX906 primary shooter, a 50MP periscope telphoto lens wtih 3x optical zoom and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens (compared to the 50MP shooter found on the OnePlus 13). The cameras are expected to be arranged in a vertical, bar-shaped module, setting the device apart visually from its competitors.

While details about the battery remain undisclosed, the OnePlus 13 Mini is expected to support wireless charging. It could also come with the same IP68/69 water resistance rating as OnePlus 13 along with an optical fingerprint sensor, which could place the device as a complete flagship but with a smaller footprint.