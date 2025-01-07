OnePlus has launched its flagship OnePlus 13 range in India with a host of new upgrades over last year's models, including newer processors, a bigger battery, faster charging speeds, improved IP ratings and refreshed quad curved displays.

OnePlus 13 specifications: OnePlus 13 features a 6.82-inch 120Hz ProXDR LPTO 4.1 AMOLED display with 4,500 nits of peak brightness (1,600 nits in high brightness mode). Moving away from the curved display of its predecessor, the OnePlus 13 features a quad-curved display with Ceramic Glass protection on top.

The new OnePlus flagship is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor with support for 12/16/24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB/512GB/1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The OnePlus 13 packs a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. OnePlus is launching new magnetic cases for the OnePlus 13 and a compatible AIRVOOC magnetic charger for iPhone-like MagSafe charging.

OnePlus 13 features a triple 50-megapixel camera setup with Hasselblad branding, including a Sony LYT-808 primary shooter, a Sony LYT 600 telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and a Samsung ISOCELL JN5 sensor ultra-wide-angle shooter. While the primary and telephoto lenses support both OIS and EIS, the ultra-wide-angle lens only offers EIS. On the front, there is a 32MP Sony IMX615 shooter for selfies and video calls.

OnePlus 13 runs on the latest OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15 and the company is promising 4 years of OS updates and 6 years of security updates with the smartphone.

The new OnePlus flagship comes with an ultra-sonic fingerprint sensor, an upgrade from the optical sensor seen on the OnePlus 12. The new smartphone also comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings which means the OnePlus 13 can withstand being submerged in up to 1.5 metres for 30 minutes and high-temperature water jets.

OnePlus 13 specifications Display 6.82 2K+ LTPO AMOLED display Peak brightness 4,500 nits, 1600 nits in High Brightness Mode (HBM) Battery 6,000mAh Charging 100W SUPERVOOC wired fast charging, 50W wireless charging Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite RAM 12GB / 16GB / 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM Storage 256GB / 512GB / 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage Rear cameras 50 Sony LYT-808 primary sensor, 50MP Sony LYT600 periscope telephoto lens, 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide, record up to 8K 30fps Front camera 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor, can record up to 4K 30fps Software OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15

OnePlus 13R specifications: OnePlus 13R also features a 6.78 inch 120Hz ProXDR AMOLED display with LTPO 4.1 technology and 4,500 nits of peak brightness. The new ‘performance flagship’ from OnePlus also comes with a quad curved display and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i on both the front and back.

OnePlus 13R features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, the same processor found on the OnePlus 12 launched last year. It comes with 12/16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB/512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

For optics, OnePlus 13R features a 50MP Sony LYT-700 primary shooter, 50MP 2x Samsung JN5 telephoto lens and 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. On the front, there is a 16MP Sony IMX480 selfie shooter. While the rear cameras can record videos at up 4k 60fps, the front sensor is limited to 1080p recording at 30fps.

Much like its elder sibling, OnePlus 13 also comes with a 6,000mAh but with 80W of SUPERVOOC charging and no support for wireless charging. The smartphone also runs on OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15 and the same promised update policy as the OnePlus 13.

OnePlus 13R specifications Display 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 7i protection Peak brigthness 4,500 nits, 1,600 nits in peak brightness mode Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM 12GB / 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM Storage 256GB / 512GB UFS 4.0 storage Battery 6,000mAh Charging 80W SUPERVOOC wired charging Rear camera 50MP Sony LYT-700 primary sensor, 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide angle lens, 50MP Samsung JN5 sensor 2x telephoto lens. 4K 60 fps video recording Front camera 16MP Sony IMX480 sensor. 1080p 30fps video recording

OnePlus 13 price: OnePlus 13 has got a steep price hike from last year and starts at a price of ₹69,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant, ₹71,999 for the 16GB RAM/512GB variant and ₹84,999 for the 24GB RAM/1TB storage model.

The OnePlus flagship will be available to buy from January 10 onwards. As part of the launch offers, OnePlus is offering a ₹5,000 instant discount for ICICI Bank credit card users, taking the effective price to ₹64,999, ₹71,999 and ₹84,999, respectively, for the three models.

OnePlus 13 price.

OnePlus 13R price: OnePlus 13R price remains unchanged from last year with the base variant starting at a price of ₹42,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant and ₹46,999 for the 16GB RAM/512GB storage model.

The new smartphone will be available to buy on open sale from January 13 onwards. Similarly to the OnePlus 13, OnePlus is also offering launch offers with the 13R taking the effective price to ₹39,999 and 46,999 for the two variants respectively.