The OnePlus 13, launching on January 7, features a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, 24GB RAM, and 6,000mAh battery. It offers IP68 protection and advanced camera capabilities. The OnePlus 13R is also expected with upgraded specifications and pricing details yet to be confirmed.

OnePlus is all set to launch its flagship OnePlus 13 series at an event in India and other global markets on January 7 at 9PM. The Chinese smartphone maker is reportedly adding tons of new features to its premium phones of the year including more powerful processor, better water sealing, ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, enhanced cameras, revamped design and bigger batteries. Ahead of the launch of OnePlus 13 series, here's a look at what to expect from the two devices.

When and where to watch OnePlus 13 series launch event? OnePlus 13 series will launch in India on January 7 at 9PM. The event can be watched live by navigating to the company's YouTube channel. In order to ease the process for our readers, we have added the live stream link for the OnePlus 13 launch event below.

OnePlus 13 specifications: While the OnePlus 13 is yet to launch in India, the smartphone has already made its debut in China which gives us a hint at what to expect from the upcoming device. OnePlus 13 features a 6.82-inch BOE X2 2K+ AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, 2160Hz PWM dimming, and the world's first DisplayMate A++ rating.

The OnePlus 13 includes a triple camera setup on the back, featuring a Sony LYT 808 primary sensor, a 50MP Sony LYT600 telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 32MP Sony IMX612 front-facing camera.

As mentioned earlier, the OnePlus 13 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, with an impressive AnTuTu score of 3.18 million. The device supports up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The OnePlus 13 is rated IP68 and IP69 for water and dust resistance. It also includes an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, an upgrade from the optical sensor seen on the OnePlus 12.

The device packs a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC fast charging. It also supports 50W wireless charging and includes compatibility with magnetic charging.

OnePlus 13R specifications: OnePlus 13R is said to feature a 6.78-inch 8T LTPO AMOLED display with 4,500 nits peak brightness and 2,160Hz PWM dimming. The phone comes with Oppo Crystal Shield Glass protection on the top.

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and is paired with the Adreno 750 GPU to handle graphics-intensive tasks. It could come with support for up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

While the OnePlus Ace 5 Pro (China variant) features a triple camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX906 primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 2MP macro lens, the OnePlus 13R could have a slightly better camera lineup with the macro sensor being changed with a telephoto lens. On the front, there could be a 16MP selfie shooter.

The OnePlus 13 is likely to come with an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance and an ultrasound in-display fingerprint sensor instead of the optical sensor of the last generation.

The Ace 5 Pro comes with a 6,100mAh battery in China but the India variant could come with a slightly smaller battery as seen in other recently launched phones like iQOO 13 and Realme GT 7 Pro. One thing is all but certain though, the OnePlus 13R should run on the latest OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15.

OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R expected price: OnePlus 13 starts at 4,499 Yuan (around ₹53,000) in China, a 200 Yuan price hike from its predecessor, for the base variant and goes up to 5299 Yuan (around ₹62,500) for the top-end variant. Similarly, the phone is likely to receive a price bump from the ₹64,999 starting price from last year.