​OnePlus 13 price crashes during Republic Day Sale: Here’s how much it costs now

OnePlus is hosting its Freedom Day sale to mark the 77th Republic Day, where the company is offering discounts across a wide range of products. Among the devices to get the most discount during the sale is the OnePlus 13, the 2025 flagship from OnePlus, which has been slightly overshadowed since the launch of the OnePlus 15.

OnePlus 13 price cut: The OnePlus 13 was launched in India last year at a price of ₹69,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant. However, during the upcoming Freedom Day sale starting from 16th January, the phone will be receiving a ₹8,000 temporary price drop along with an up to ₹4,000 instant bank discount using select cards, taking the effective price of the device to ₹57,999.

Moreover, OnePlus is also offering six months of no-cost EMI along with OnePlus Nord Buds 3 on the purchase of the flagship device.

OnePlus 13 specifications: OnePlus 13 features a 6.82-inch 2K+ LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a massive 4,500 nits peak brightness. While the smartphone lacks the 165Hz refresh rate of the newer OnePlus devices, it still retains a higher resolution display compared to the 1.5K panel on the OnePlus 15. The panel comes with Dolby Vision support and is protected by Crystal Shield super ceramic glass.

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor along with support for LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. It runs on OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15 and comes with support for four years of OS updates and six years of security patches. While the phone has already received the OxygenOS 16 update, it still has three more years of OS updates left.

For photography, the phone sports a Hasselblad-tuned triple camera setup with a 50MP Sony LYT-808 primary sensor (OIS), a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. On the front is a 32MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The device packs a 6,000mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC wired and 50W wireless charging support. The phone also comes with an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for faster unlocking and an IP68/IP69 rating for water and dust resistance.

Should you buy OnePlus 13? At a price of ₹57,999, the OnePlus 13 makes a compelling case for itself despite the arrival of its successor. The phone seems an even better deal if you consider the recent rise in smartphone prices due to the memory chip shortage.

