OnePlus 13 price leaked ahead of launch: Display, processor and all you need to know
The OnePlus 13 is anticipated to debut soon in China, featuring Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor and a price of CNY 5,299 for the top variant. Key specs include a 6.8-inch AMOLED display, 6,000mAh battery, and an upgraded ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.
OnePlus is set to launch its latest flagship smartphone, OnePlus 13 at a launch event in China later this month. Reportedly, the OnePlus 13 is being rushed to the market in order to take advantage of the hype created for upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4/ Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.