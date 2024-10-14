The OnePlus 13 is anticipated to debut soon in China, featuring Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor and a price of CNY 5,299 for the top variant. Key specs include a 6.8-inch AMOLED display, 6,000mAh battery, and an upgraded ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

OnePlus is set to launch its latest flagship smartphone, OnePlus 13 at a launch event in China later this month. Reportedly, the OnePlus 13 is being rushed to the market in order to take advantage of the hype created for upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4/ Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

OnePlus 13 price: In a latest leak on Chinese social media platform Weibo, OnePlus 13 is tipped to be launching at a price of CNY 5,299 for the 16GB RAM/512GB storage variant, which would amount to a CNY 500 or a 10.4% hike from the OnePlus 12 which was launched at CNY 4,799 for the same variant.

While no such leak has yet to be made for the OnePlus 13 India variant, a similar percentage hike could lead to the price of upcoming device to be around the ₹77,000 mark, compared to the OnePlus 12 which launched at ₹69,999. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

OnePlus 13 specifications: According to leaks, the OnePlus 13 could be the first phone to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4/8 Elite processor. Notably, the processor is said to outperform the iPhone 16 Pro's A18 Pro processor in some benchmarks.

For years, Apple has dominated the smartphone market with its own silicon, with Android chipsets a distant second. However, with the launch of the Snapdragon chipset this year, that trend may be about to change.

The OnePlus 13 is said to feature a 6.8-inch BOE's X2 LTPO AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 6,000 nits and 1,600 nits in high brightness mode (HBM). It is also said to have a massive 6,000mAh battery and an IP68/69 rating for water resistance. There could also be support for 100W fast charging and 50W magnetic wireless charging. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}